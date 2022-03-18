Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make personal donations to Ukraine relief

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle confirmed on Friday that they have made several donations to charities working for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
The move comes just a day after a Ukrainian athlete who had participated in Harry’s Invictus Games lost his life during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Both Harry and Meghan acknowledged Serhii Karaivan’s death in an official statement released on Friday through their organisation, Archewell.
In their statement, they also revealed that they had made several donations to charities including The Halo Trust, a landmine clearance charity, and HIAS, an international organisation that supports refugees.
They also mentioned that they had donated to “a coalition of domestic media such as Kyiv Independent, supported through Are We Europe.”
Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Ukrainian cause during their acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards.
