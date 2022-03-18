Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ over tragic personal loss in Ukraine

File Footage





Prince Harry on Friday recognised the loss of an Invictus Games member in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The poignant statement was shared through Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s organisation Archewell and addressed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that continues to rage on and take more lives.

The official statement said: “Finally, our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack.”

“We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination,” it went on.

Harry and Meghan, through their message, also assured that they are “continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can.”

The death of the former Ukrainian finalist Serhii Karaivan was confirmed on Thursday in a statement shared on the Invictus Games Twitter page.