Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse inside first Holi with Vicky Kaushal: pics

Katrina Kaif didn't forget to capture gleeful moments of her celebrating Holi - Hindu festival, Vicky Kaushal as she shared a glimpse into the festive bash.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor dropped a couple of swoon-worthy photo of her being all smiles to be with her loved ones on the occasion.

“Happy holi,” the diva wrote to extend a warm wish towards her fans.

The Sooryavanshi star looked adorable in a white top as she posed with Kaushal’s father, mother and brother.

They all donned bright smiles with red gulal – coloured powder, smudged on their faces.

The couple took their wedding vows on December 2021 in Rajashthan which was only attended by their close friends and family members.



Soon after their marriage, the lovebirds hit Maldives to paint the two red with their love amidst their honeymoon.