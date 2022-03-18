Prince Harry’s latest snub was ‘slap in the face to Queen’

File Footage





Prince Harry’s decision to ditch his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service for the Invictus Games is drawing quite the ire from royal experts, with one commenting that the movie is like a ‘slap in the Queen’s face’.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, slammed the Duke of Sussex in her latest criticism after he announced that he will not return to the UK for the service scheduled at Westminster Abbey in March.

Prince Harry is specially being called out because he announced a trip to the Netherlands soon after denying to visit the UK.

“This has obviously surprised a lot of people… to travel to Europe to go to that, but not to his grandfather’s memorial service has, to use a well-worn phrase, got people’s goat,” said Ms English.

Earlier, another royal commentator highlighted how the duke’s decision to travel to the Netherlands but not UK will not go down with the monarchy.

A source close to the royal family told The Sun: “It is such a shame that Harry will miss his grandfather's memorial service. It was supposed to be a time for the family to all come together to remember a great man.”

The source went on to say: “Now none of that will go ahead - yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away. It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings.”