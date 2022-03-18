Piers Morgan dubs Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio’ over first podcast for Spotify

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has dubbed Meghan Markle ‘Princess Pinocchio’ over her first podcast for Spotify.
He strongly reacted to the news that Duchess of Sussex has finally agreed to record her first podcast for Spotify under their $25 million deal.
Piers Morgan took to Twitter and shared the news report of the Daily Mail titled “Duchess of Sussex FINALLY agrees to record her $25M Spotify podcast that will be out this summer” where Meghan says she is now happy with how streaming service is tackling misinformation.
Responding to the news, Piers Morgan mocked Meghan Markle and dubbed her ‘Princess Pinocchio.’
He tweeted, “Princess Pinocchio lecturing people on misinformation…beyond parody.”
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry had signed a reported $25 million deal with Spotify in 2020.
Meghan's debut podcast for Spotify is set to launch this summer.
