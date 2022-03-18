Camilla Parker replaces Meghan Markle for THIS role in National Theatre

Camilla Parker has been assigned the position of patron at the National Theatre by the Queen. The role was previously held by Meghan Markle.



As a part of post-Megxit review, the Suits actress has lost the role to the future Queen consort. Meghan an Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020. The couple now live with children Archie and Lilibet in USA.

The National Theatre is elated over the new appointment, considering Camilla's love for art, literature and drama.

“It is a privilege to welcome the Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theatre’s Royal Patron," said Rufus Norris, director of National Theatre.

“The duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world.

“The duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the Queen for Her Majesty’s long and unwavering support and service to the National Theatre.”

The appointment comes after Prince Harry's role as patron for Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) was transferred to Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace said the decisions “closely align with Her Royal Highness’ long-standing passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide”.