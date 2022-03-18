Prince Charles waited for 'seal of approval' before marrying love of life Camilla

Prince Charles took great pains to add Camilla into the royal family.

Charles, who instantly clicked with Camilla the first time they met in 1970s, had to wait decades before he could finally call the Duchess of Cornwall his wife.

Katie Nicholl, royal editor at Vanity Fair, claimed Charles had to really work had to get “the approval” of the senior royals, especially the Queen Mother, to marry Camilla.

"Charles & Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting’, she said: “They clicked immediately. There was a chemistry between the two of them and really, I think probably Charles fell in love with Camilla from the moment that he met her," she told Channel 5.

“In many ways, she did tick the right boxes for a future consort for the Prince of Wales.”

Ms Nicholl continued: “It’s fair to say that the senior royals and certainly the important figures in Charles’ life — his mother, his father and the Queen Mother, who Charles was incredibly close to, he always turned to for advice and would certainly have wanted the seal of approval from — they certainly didn’t think that she was suitable royal bride material.”

Journalist and broadcaster Emily Andrews added: “The heir to the throne nearly always was encouraged to go for a wife who was whiter than white.

“And it was viewed very much that Camilla did have too much of a colourful past and therefore was too much of a potential embarrassment.”

Charles was eventually married off to Diana. The couple filed for divorce in 1996. It was not until 2005 when the future King finally married Camilla.