Princess Diana stopped wearing Chanel after Prince Charles divorce for THIS reason

Prince Diana ditched wearing a major high-end brand following her divorce from Prince Charles.

While many speculated the reason for this change for years, it was later revealed that looking at the logo of the brand reminded the Princess of Wales of Charles and Camilla.

In 1996, Diana made the confessions to designer Jayson Brundson in Australia.

He told Harper's Bazaar : "It was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce. She would have seen linked Cs and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, I think they had gold linked Cs on them.

"And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce as well."

Charles and Diana parted ways in 1996. The couple are parents to Prince William and Harry. Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles a few years after Diana's demise.