Millionaire Rihanna goes cheap baby shopping during final pregnancy months

Rihanna is ensuring her baby is as stylish as the mother!
The Umbrella hitmaker, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was spotted at Target as she strolled through aisles reserved for newborns, reports Daily Mail.
The 33-year-old millionaire, who owns multiple brands, stepped inside the economical retail store. At one instant, the songstress was spotted picking up a $18 orange dress, hinting she is welcoming a baby girl.
Rihanna pulled up a blue hoodie for her day out, paired with sparkly faux leather mini skirt and purple heels.
The blossoming mother tied her hair in a pony tail.
Take a look:
