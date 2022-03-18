Kim Kardahsian chooses 'the high road' amid Kanye West antics

Kim Kardashian will not give up on Kanye West for the sake of her kids.

The 41-year-old, who is currently struggling with ex-husband Kanye West's social media antics, says that she is taking 'the high road' in the scenario.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, the mother-of-four confessed she has learnt to be patient from her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian's relationship.

"I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," said Kim.

"So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

"I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she added. "Take the high road."

Earlier in her interview with Vogue, Kim laid out the ground rule of co-parenting children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the rapper.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Speaking about her new relationship with the comedian, Kim confessed she has never been happier.

It "feels good" to be in love again, began Kim.

Kim then joked, "I haven't dated since before Instagram existed."

"I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," added Kim.

"I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f***k it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness."

"I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever," she said.