Khloé Kardashian praises Rob Kardashian: ‘Continue being the best daddy’

Khloé Kardashian is pouring her heart out for brother Rob Kardashian as she celebrated him turning another year older.



Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old socialite dropped a series of photos to pen down touching wish for her brother. “Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!” she captioned the post.

“I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!!" the birthday note continued.

“Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be,” the Good America modul gushed over Rob & Chyna alum.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently landed in headlines when her then-partner Tristan Thompson fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Following the scandal, the reality TV star started spending time with her sister and family to ‘focus on her mind and soul’.

"She's getting back on her A-game,” OK! Reported at the time.