Priyanka Chopra comes back home to celebrate Holi

Priyanka Chopra comes home from her trip to Rome to celebrate Holi with her new born baby and family.

The White Tiger actor dropped a selfie on Instagram story as she landed in her home country.

The actor could be seen in her car as sunshine blessed her face. She captioned it, ‘Hi Home’.

The 39-year-old star donned a white and blue outfit as her hair was tied in a bun. She completed her look with a chain and ear rings.

Earlier, she had posted a group picture with her business friends on the photo sharing app as she wrote, "Whirlwind trip to Rome with some of my favourite people.”

In the next picture, she winked at the camera with her friend, Bulgari CEO JC Babin.



