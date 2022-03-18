Priyanka Chopra comes back home to celebrate Holi

Priyanka Chopra comes home from her trip to Rome to celebrate Holi with her new born baby and family.
The White Tiger actor dropped a selfie on Instagram story as she landed in her home country.
The actor could be seen in her car as sunshine blessed her face. She captioned it, ‘Hi Home’.
The 39-year-old star donned a white and blue outfit as her hair was tied in a bun. She completed her look with a chain and ear rings.
Earlier, she had posted a group picture with her business friends on the photo sharing app as she wrote, "Whirlwind trip to Rome with some of my favourite people.”
In the next picture, she winked at the camera with her friend, Bulgari CEO JC Babin.
Takarada was born in 1934 on the Korean peninsula and grew up in the Chinese province of Manchuria
Brooklyn Beckham shows what is in his bag during conversation with British Vogue
Prince Harry pledges to continue support with his charity in Botswana
Andrew Garfield reveals the photo shoot was scheduled before actual shooting
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will be seen in new show 'American Song Contests'
Trevor Noah does not want Kanye West to fall prey to pain