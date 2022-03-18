Duchess Sarah wins hearts of Ukrainian refugees as Andrew reels from sex scandal

Duchess Sarah Ferguson arrived in Poland after concluding her visit to the United States.

The Duchess met Ukrainian refugees who fled the war imposed by Russia last month.

Taking to social media, the former wife of Prince Andrew said, "The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. So many families are being separated and displaced."

She said, "I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland by Rafal Trzaskowski and meeting Ukrainian refugees. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far."

Her engagements comes days after Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court deal the Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused him of raping her when she was young.

Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of his military titles and royal patronages after the sex scandal made headlines in the US and the UK.