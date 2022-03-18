Millions of people watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message to people of Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger has asked the people of Russia to reject the misinformation regarding the war in Ukraine.



The Hollywood actor released a video message addressed to the people of Russia.

Over 13 million people watched Schwarzenegger's message within a few hours after it was shared online.

"I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share," he captioned his video posted on Twitter.

The terminator actor shared the story of his meeting with his Russian hero Yuri Petrovich Vlasov when he was 14-year-old boy in 1961 before explaining how Putin's invasion has destroyed Ukrainian cities and forced 3 million people to flee the conflict.

Check out his video message below:



