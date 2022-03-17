Wendy Williams dishes on her health issues, legal dispute

Wendy Williams has recently opened up about her absence from hosting her eponymous talks show, reported PEOPLE.

Calling into Good Morning America on Thursday, the 57-year-old TV personality spilled on her reported health issues, her financial battle and the end of The Wendy Williams Show.

The morning program indicated that while Williams did not want to appear on camera, she wanted the public to hear from her directly.

To start, Williams said she is ‘absolutely’ of ‘sound mind’. When determining a reason for such speculation on her health, she said: "When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me."

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," she continued. "You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."

Williams went on to particularly address her ongoing legal dispute with her bank, Wells Fargo.

Previously, court documents, obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Williams, stated that she's prohibited from accessing several million dollars" since she's of unsound mind Because of this, the bank has requested a guardian for the Ask Wendy author's property.

"They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that," she said. "I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

To note, Wendy, has been battling autoimmune disorder Graves' disease for a couple of months now, is taking time off to focus on her health.