Victoria Beckham bagged £430k in a year without releasing a single song

Victoria Beckham managed to earn £430k in a year even when the Spice Girls didn't release a single song.

According to The Sun, the 47-year-old singer’s music career brought her a whopping amount in 2020.

The outlet reported that Beckham’s label Moody Productions Ltd earned around £500,000 and paid just £86,000 in Corporation Tax.

The singer’s fashion brand suffered huge loss of £8.6million in the same year, following £16.8million loss in 2021.

Her hubby David Beckham, on the other hand, is doing well with his investments as his firm Footwork Productions Ltd has £30.8m in investments.

The Manchester United alum took to Instagram to gush over his wifey on International Women’s Day.

“So grateful to have such inspiring, loving and hard working women in my life today and everyday. Happy International Women’s Day,” he wrote.