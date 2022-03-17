Lisa Kudrow wants sequel of iconic 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow wants a sequel of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow revealed her interest in a sequel of her 1997 comedy hit Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa – who rose to fame after playing Phoebe Buffay in the hit comedy sitcom Friends – asked fans to ask for the sequel of her comedy film.

The 58-year-old star said, "Tell Disney you want a sequel!"

"(Producer) Robin Schiff will figure it out. She's got ideas brewing," Lisa continued.

The actor further talked about how interesting it would be to know what the characters, Romy and Michele, are up to now.

"Yeah, I would. I think it would be really fun," Lisa added. "And then a little like, 'What are they like at our age?'"

In the movie, Lisa and Mira Sorvino, who played the iconic characters of Michele and Romy respectively, haven’t achieved anything in life ten years after high school.

So when they hear about the reunion, they fake their success in order to impress their former classmates.