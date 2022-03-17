The ‘one non-royal man’ who uses Queen Elizabeth’s first name revealed: ‘Elizabeth!'

Royal fans have finally been awarded the identity of that one man who is allowed to use Queen Elizabeth’s first name in conversations.
The name of that one person is Nelson Mandela and royal author Robert Hardman has leaked the Queen’s friendship with the former president.
Mr Hardman was quoted telling Express UK, "One of her great friendships is with Nelson Mandela, they absolutely hit it off from the start and that was a friendship which lasted his entire time in office and well beyond.”
"He was the only world head of state who could get away with calling her Elizabeth."
"On one occasion he greeted her, not long after he ceased being president and he arrived and said, 'Elizabeth, you've lost weight'."
"No one else ever said that but she thought that was wonderful. He could simply get away with whatever he wanted."
