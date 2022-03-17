Prince Charles ‘unavailable’ when Prince Harry calls

File Footage





Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ strained relationship shows no signs of improving, with a royal commentator claiming that Charles rarely ever answers his son’s calls.

According to Richard Kay’s latest report for The Daily Mail, news about the father-son duo contacting each other often are ‘inaccurate’ because Charles, the Prince of Wales, ‘barely has the chance to pick up his phone because of how busy he is’.

“We understand that recent reports that Harry and his father are in frequent contact are wide off the mark,” Kay wrote in an exclusive piece for Daily Mail.

He went on to explain: “Prince Charles is often unavailable when his son calls." Moreover, "he does not have a mobile phone, Harry relies on officials to patch him through when he does ring. And that is often not possible.”

Kay went as far as to describe the scenario between the two as an ‘extraordinary case of history repeating itself’ because of how similar Harry and Charles’ dynamic is to Charles and Diana’s.

“At the height of the marital differences between Harry's parents, Princess Diana was similarly thwarted in phone calls to both Charles and other senior royals,” Kay reported.