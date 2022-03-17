Kanye West appears ‘carefree’ after getting kicked from Instagram

Kanye West is reportedly calm despite getting banned from Instagram for attacking Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is reportedly calm and carefree despite getting banned from Instagram for attacking estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson among others, reported The Mirror.

The Donda rapper looked calm and carefree with his son at the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics game in San Francisco, where he also reportedly greeted spectators and ESPN announcers Mark Jackson and Mark Jones.

Kanye was temporarily suspended from Instagram after he once again took to the photo-sharing app to share multiple rants about Kim, Pete as well as Trevor, for whom he used a racist term.

He first attacked Pete with a screenshot of a headline in 2019 that read: “Pete Davidson enrages audience with jokes about having sex with a baby”.

He captioned it: “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children.”

Kanye then claimed that Pete will get Kim ‘hooked on drugs’, and then proceeded to use a racist slur against Trevor that ultimately got him banned from the platform.