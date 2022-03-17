Pete Davidson seemingly warns Kanye West by showing off his new tattoo 'my girl is a lawyer'

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has apparently warned Kanye West as he showed off his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone amid feud with the rapper.

The 28-year-old comedian has shown he’s ultra supportive of his girlfriend’s lawyerly ambitions by getting a “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his body.

Pete Davidson got inked multiple times to mark his relationship with ‘The Kardashians’ star, but Kim's likes the most one that honours her aspiration to become an attorney.

The 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Pete, who she’s been dating since October last year and recently went ‘Instagram official’ with, even has her first name branded onto his chest with a hot iron. The mark was first spotted by fans when Davidson shared a topless selfie taken in bed.

There are some fans and experts who think that Pete's Tattoo is a warning to the rapper who is persistently targeting the SNL star.

It is to mention here that Kim Kardashian isn’t a lawyer just yet, she’s a law student, who has recently passed the California ‘baby bar’ exam and is due to sit the main bar exam later this year.

Speaking about her and Pete Davidson's love affair on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’, Kim Kardashian told Ellen: “That one’s really cute.”