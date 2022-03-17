Prince Harry’s roadmap for discussing Queen Elizabeth dynamic unearthed

File Footage

Prince Harry’s road map to detailing qualms with Queen Elizabeth’s Firm has finally been unearthed.



This revelation has been brought forward by royal commentator Omid Scobie.

He started by revealing how Prince Harry may move forward with the claims in his memoir and was quoted saying, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever, and he really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.”

According to Express UK, he added, “I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex."

Before concluding he added, “I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”