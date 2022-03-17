Kevin Hart melts hearts with cute picture of son Kenzo: See

American actor Kevin Hart dropped his son Kenzo’s picture on social media and since then fans can not gushing
The Jumanji star took to Instagram and shared a swoon-worthy snap of his son and has taken the internet by storm.
Sharing the picture, the Fatherhood actor wrote, “Stunting like his damn daddy.”
In the picture the little Kenzo could be seen happily posing for the camera and looking absolutely adorable.
Within no time, mother and model Eniko slid to the comment section and dropped a heart emoji . Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the little kid.
One fan wrote, "Toooo cute!!."
Another wrote, “He almost your height kev."
