Angelina Jolie drops cryptic shade against Brad Pitt while hailing Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke at length about the importance of reinstating the Violence Against Women Act and even threw some cryptic shade at her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The actor issued this apparent diss while addressing the growing problem of domestic violence in American households during an interview with NBC News.

The star issued her apparent diss while speaking out about the growing domestic abuse problem "I think once you’re exposed to this system, whoever you are, once you're exposed to it and you realize how unbelievably broken this system is, you have to do something to improve it."

"I think, I think this country doesn't recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has," Jolie even questioned.

"And I think, I think there is a reality that when somebody harms a child, if it's a stranger, the way the law looks at it, the way the law responds, it's quite strong."

But "When it's somebody within a family, within a home, it is responded to less. And if you can imagine for the child in fact, that's, that's in many ways worse."

Before concluding she also referenced how ‘personally effected’ she by the justice system and how its not just her, but "It is personal to everyone."

"Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community."