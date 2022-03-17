Ellen DeGeneres gives seven-figure bonus to employees before ending show

Ellen DeGeneres is wishing farewell to her employees with a handsome sum of money.

The 64-year-old, who is set to bid adieu to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 26, is reportedly giving out “millions of dollars” in bonuses to her staffers, confirms The Post.

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air on May 26.

A source close to the comedian told outlet: “Ellen and [production company] Warner Bros. worked together to make sure every person was taken care of.”

“It was not even a question for Ellen to cover bonuses … That was very important to her," the inside added.

The amount of the bonuses has not been disclosed publicly.