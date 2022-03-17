Kanye West Instagram account shut down by Meta over hate speech

Kanye West is banned from Instagram for the next 24 hours.

The rapper, who had become famous for airing his dirty laundry amid ugly divorce and custody arrangement with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has officially been banned from the photo-sharing app, confirms TMZ.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ that West's ban comes after his posts fell under the umbrella of hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Kanye's ban will last for a day. It could last longer if the 44-year-old rapper continues with his hateful posts.

Strict measures from Meta come after Kanye attacked comedian Trevor Noah with racial slur for talking about Kim's mental health.

“All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya,” he replaced Kumbaya with the offensive slur while targeting Noah.

Earlier in the day, Trevor Noah talked about Kanye's toxic attempts to get Kim back.

Their feud has “grown into a story that seems fully tabloid, but I think ... deserves a little more awareness from the general public ... because it touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit," began Noah.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave. You know, people always say that phrase to women. They go, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ ... Yeah. Because a lot of women realize when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier. And when I say ‘crazy,’ I don’t mean ‘mental health crazy,’” he said.

“What we’re seeing ... is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” he said. “Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

“I’m not saying Kanye’s just a bad guy. Please,” Noah said in his monologue. “But just as society, you know, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Hey, slow down ... let’s all put our hazards on, ‘cause there’s a storm right now and some s— might go down.’ If it doesn’t happen, the worst is we all had our hazards on like idiots.”