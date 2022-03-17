Katrina Kaif showers love on birthday girl Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter turned a year older as she is celebrating her birthday today, on March 17.

Shweta, who has been a known columnist and former model in Bollywood, has been showered with love and adorable wishes from her fellow industry peers on her special day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, diva Katrina Kaif penned a heartfelt wish for the birthday girl, along with her gorgeous glam-up picture.

The Sooryavanshi starlet wrote, "Happiest Birthday To The Best Woman @shwetabachchan All The Love To You."

Making Shweta’s day more special, her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan also turned to his social media account and shared a montage featuring throwback photos of the sibling duo.

The Bob Biswas actor shared the video with a caption reading, "Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!"

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also posted heartwarming throwback pictures as she wished her mom on her birthday.



