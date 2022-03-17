Marilyn Manson’s ex-assistant claims she was threatened with legal actions

Marilyn Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters has claimed in a new complaint that she was threatened with legal actions to stop her from participating in Evan Rachel Wood’s new documentary Phoenix Rising.

Walter took the matter to court on Friday after Los Angeles court asked her team to come up with an amended complaint by March 11 over timeline of allegation with respect to two year statute of limitations.

“On January 7, 2022, Defendants sent Plaintiff an email through her counsel, threatening to take retaliatory legal action against her if she 'participate[ed] in any interviews about Mr. Warner or reveal[ed] any confidential information' about him," Walter’s amended complaint read.

Wood was slammed with a lawsuit by Manson on March 2 – just ahead of the released of her documentary, over "a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."

The Sweet Dreams singer’s assistant initially dragged Manson into the court between 2010 to 2011 over alleged sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress in May 2021, as per court documents.