Studio behind 'Iron Man' says it promotes the values of equality, acceptance and respect

Marvel Studios on Wednesday voiced its support for the LGBTQIA community in a statement issued to the media.

"We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community," said the studio that is behind "Avengers" movies.

It said, "Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect."

