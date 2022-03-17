 
By Web Desk
March 17, 2022
Studio behind Iron Man says it promotes the values of equality, acceptance and respect

Marvel Studios on Wednesday voiced its support for the LGBTQIA community in a statement issued to the media.

"We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community," said the studio that is behind "Avengers" movies.

It said, "Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect."