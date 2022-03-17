Studio behind 'Iron Man' says it promotes the values of equality, acceptance and respect

Marvel Studios on Wednesday voiced its support for the LGBTQIA community in a statement issued to the media.
"We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community," said the studio that is behind "Avengers" movies.
It said, "Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect."
