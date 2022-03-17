 
Thursday March 17, 2022
Duchess Camilla pulls out of Cheltenham Festival after 'struggling' at royal engagement

Duchess Camilla is the future Queen of England

By Web Desk
March 17, 2022
 Duchess Camilla pulled out of  Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday after she was seen struggling at an engagement on Tuesday.

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the Duchess  is trying to pace herself as she recovers from the bout of Covid-19 she had last month.

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the future Queen had looked as if she was struggling at an engagement on Tuesday.

Commenting on her decision to pull out of the engagement, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Very wise for the Duchess of Cornwall to take it easier for a few days."

She added, "Covid is tough yet she was back at work very fast and kept extremely busy. Ideal time to catch up on what must be a growing list of books to be read. "

On March 15, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall welcomed the Governor-General of Canada Mary Simon, and Mr. Whit Fraser, to Clarence House.