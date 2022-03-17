Khloe Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in sizzling dress amid romance rumours with her ex

Khloe Kardashian amazed fans as she showed off her incredible figure in new snaps on Wednesday.



The 37-year-old American TV star and Socialite flaunted a very tiny waistline in new images to plug her clothing line after being linked to ex Trey Songz.

Kim Kardashian's sister has apparently lost a lot of weight, looking drop dead gorgeous in new images.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian showed off her new, slimmer shape in two fresh images, putting her tiny tummy on display.

On social media last month, Tristan Thompson's ex said she had been trying to shed some pounds.

Kardashian's new photos come after claims she is ready to move on from the NBA star, and also just as she has been linked to a new man.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted getting close to her former flame Trey Songz, also 37, over the weekend. The two attended Justin Bieber's private party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday night, according to reports.

Khloe and Trey's relationship dates back to the summer of 2016 when they were spotted making out together at a club in Las Vegas. Recently, the Good American founder and music artist were spotted enjoying Justin Bieber's private part in the same booth at the soiree.

She is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan,' the source said. 'She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.'

Khloe Kardashian, according to another source, feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds. She is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.