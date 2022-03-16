Prince Harry urged to be ‘careful’ as fear of ‘legal threat’ mounts

File Footage





Prince Harry has been warned of the mounting threat of legal repercussions from the royal family ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir which is reported to be explosive.

According to The Telegraph editor Camilla Tominey, the Duke of Sussex has left senior royals worried about what he is going to reveal in his upcoming book which, according to Harry himself, will be ‘wholly truthful’ about his life and experience as a senior royal.

Tominey, who apparently received a briefing from the Queen’s lawyers about the upcoming memoir, believes that Harry needs to be “very very careful” about what to include in it, adding that he has to make sure that it is ‘legally sound’.

“On one hand, Harry reserves the right to write up his life story in any way that he sees fit. It is interesting and it's probably the strongest shot across the boughs that we've had throughout the whole of the so-called Megxit saga with this briefing that we were given some weeks ago suggesting that the Queen's lawyers would be poring over every line," she said.

According to the editor, the briefing was a strong “message to America to say don't think you can just write anything that you like as you said at Oprah Winfrey without being challenged on it, without offering a right of reply.”

The briefing could also force Harry to change the content of the book, including the title, which Tominey says could be edited to be ‘more tepid’.