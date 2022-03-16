Kim Kardashian takes big step to stop Kanye West attacking her

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian is 'sick of' Kanye West’s online rants, giving her new beau Pete Davidson the go-ahead to publicly defend her.

The 41-year-old star has reportedly allowed her boyfriend to befittingly respond to her former husband Kanye West's online rants.



This comes amid the 44-year-old rapper's new attacks on Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The US rapper hit out at his former wife’s parenting in a three minute long rant online, claiming that Kim was ‘now allowing’ the comedian to access their four children. Kanye also slammed his ex for allowing oldest daughter North to make TikTok videos.

“Kim has had enough of Kanye's ****** - and has given Pete the green light to do what he wants,” the source added.

“Pete has held back until now out of respect for Kim’s wishes - she didn’t want to turn this into a public row - but she tried the dignified silent route and that got her nowhere with Kanye.

“Pete Davidson is so riled up and frustrated with everything that is going on - and now Kim has given him the go-ahead to publicly defend her," it added.