Mom Kim Kardashian shows off son Saint’s singing talent in sweet video

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a look at her son Saint’s 'musical' abilities and left millions of her fans speechless.



On March 15, the 41-year-old beauty mogul posted a few snippets of the two side-by-side on her Instagram Stories while they spent some quality time together.

In the clips of the mother-son duo, the pair sported a few fun filters before Saint decided to sing along to the tune playing in the background.

Singing along to the single We Don't Talk About Bruno from the movie, Encanto, Saint belts out, "We don't talk about Bruno…but it was my wedding day. It was our wedding day."

One must say the little kid who is hardly 6-year-old has inherited the skills from his father Kanye 'Ye' West.

Apart from his musical abilities, Saint has racked up quite the list of hobbies, some of which include playing both basketball and football—and judging by this video, his musical talents just may be added to that résumé.



