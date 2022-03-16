Sonakshi Sinha sets internet ablaze with THIS viral picture

Sonakshi Sinha shared a glimpse from her beach outing, proving she is a complete water baby.
On Tuesday, the Dabangg actress took to Instagram and shared her sizzling snap of herself in a gorgeous white top.
The Bollywood diva can be seen flaunting her incredible physique while inhaling the fresh air around the beach.
She captioned the post: ‘Vitamin Sea deficiency is happening in life cant deal, take me back.’
The Akira starlet can be seen donning a simple look, keeping her makeup minimal. However, she completed her look with oversized sunglasses and funky necklaces.
Sonakshi sent fans wild with her stunning picture and once again she has proved that she is genuinely a style icon.
Within no time, Sonakshi’s new snap garnered endless praise from her fans.
One of her fans called her, ‘My Superstar’.
Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton are set to enjoy an exciting week
Prince Harry has been called out for being ‘out of touch with reality’ over rising security demands
Queen Elizabeth’s deteriorating health has failed to dampen her resolve
Prince Harry and William share two step-siblings throughs stepmom Duchess Camilla
Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky says, "What the Western media say is pure lies"
Ranveer Singh reveals breaking down after meeting former footballer Thierry Henry