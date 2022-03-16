Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bid to 'swan in and out of royal life when it suits them' slammed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly intend to serve the Royal Family with “one foot in the door,” all while maintaining their financial independence.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Tom Quinn, according to the Daily Star.

Per his findings, the Sussex reportedly feels it possible to come back as “part-time royals” after Prince Charles becomes King, upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing since she is not fond of the idea.



He was quoted saying, “That means they would have six months working royals and six months in the States or wherever, doing their own thing.”

“I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father, after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘Okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine.’”

However, according to a separate source close to Heat, this was not the first offer made. “These rumours have been floating around for a while, but have gathered pace recently, especially after Meghan and Harry opted to renew their lease on Frogmore Cottage.”

The insider also added, “The growing belief is that they want to keep one foot in the fold for when it suits them, and that someday in the future, they’ll be returning to England and royal life in one form or other, while also continuing to operate their business overseas in America.”

Before concluding they admitted, “They want to be royals, but on their terms – including being based in America, getting full-time police security in the UK, and not doing as many day- to-day royal engagements, which may appear outrageous to some.”