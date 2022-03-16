Prince Harry under fire for ‘behaving like a child’: ‘Stamping feet!’

Prince Harry has come under fire for acting like a total ‘child’ who’s ‘stamping his feet’.

This allegation has been slapped by royal biographer and author Angela Levin, and during her interview with Daily Mail she was quoted saying,

In her interview with the outlet she was quoted saying, "It’s all about ‘me, me, me’ rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares. He’s behaving like a child stamping his feet."

She also slammed his security protection bid and added before concluding, "What they won’t do, is if he goes out with his friends he gets security. He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”