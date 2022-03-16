Deepika Padukone's jokingly cryptic post leaves fans in splits: Pic

Deepika Padukone jokingly cryptic post leaves fans in splits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s duo garner a lot of love from their fans and admirers.



Interestingly, the couple does not shy away from showering their praise and love for each other on social media.

Where Ranveer Singh is all praise for his wife Padukone’s cooking skills, the Gehriyan actress has taken to Instagram and casually dropped a picture of pink and yellow flowers with a mysterious note.

“When in doubt, you know what gift to send me,” the caption reads.

Fans cannot stop sharing their heart and laughing emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here:

To note, the Gully Boy actor is currently enjoying his trip to the UK to watch Premier League football.

Recently, he was ecstatic to meet his hero footballer Thierry Henry. He was also seen posing with Bella Hadid.



Meanwhile, Padukone is busy shooting for her Siddharth Anand’s movie Paathan featuring Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles.

Moreover, she has movies like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake opposite Prabhas.