Prince Harry is ‘out of touch with reality’, claims expert

File Footage





In the latest bout of criticism, Prince Harry has been called out for being ‘out of touch with reality’ over his rising security demands before visiting UK, reported Express UK.

Harry, who has refused to return to the UK to attend grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29, seemingly owing to ‘security concerns’, was slammed by royal expert Matt de Groot in a recent tirade.

Appearing on an Australian morning show, Matt said: “You look at a bloke who is out of touch with reality, it's that bloke right there.”

“They spend one half of their life talking about being determined to be private and being determined to stay away from the public eye. They spend the other half of their life selling their story to the highest bidder…” he went on.

Matt continued his criticism, saying: “… Then he wants to step away from the Royal Family, then wants the royal protection, then he doesn't even realise you can go the UK and hire your own security. If nothing else just buy your own security.”

“Every move they make, every piece of advice they give, and every statement he makes publicly takes him further and further away from the guy that three years ago we thought was going to save the Royal Family. Now he's making blunder after blunder.”

Explaining his tirade against Harry, Matt added: “It's only because he's being given bad advice and being petty. There's just no other for it and he's making a bad choice.”