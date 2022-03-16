Ranveer Singh on his meeting with Thierry Henry: ‘It changed the way I look at fans’

Ranveer Singh talked about how his perception was changed of fans who exhibits overwhelming reaction on meeting him after he met his own childhood hero Thierry Henry.

Taking to Hindustan Times, the 83 actor talked about meeting his favourite former footballer who helped him in becoming more gentle and kinder towards fans.

The 36-year-old actor, who is currently in UK for his love for football, recalled meeting the footballer, "That was one significant incident in my life. It changed the way I look at fan and celebrity dynamic."

Ranveer revealed he met the football coach in Mumbai back in 2016. He continued saying, “On the way to meet him, I was very excited. But the minute he came in front of me, I broke out in tears.”

“I couldn't control my emotions as I saw him in the flesh. Tears were coming down. I just started crying," added Ranveer.

The actor recollected how kind and patient the sports star was to him, adding, “That just changed me forever. Prior to that, whenever I saw people moving to tears on meeting me, or when someone tattooed your face or name on their body, I used to find it overwhelming.”

“I was curious that isn't all this a bit much. But when that happened to me, I understood that. I had a new-found way of looking at it. It was a new respect that I found for that dynamic,” he further added.

“In that moment, I learnt a lesson for life. I engage those fans very differently now. I am so much more respectful and sensitive to what they're feeling in that moment because it happened to me. Because how kind and warm he was to me, it meant the world to me,” Ranveer concluded. “He made me feel so special that I want to pay that kindness and goodness forward."