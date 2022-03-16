Camila Cabello talks ‘feeling inspired’ in ‘Women of Worth’ initiative

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello recently shed light on her brand new collaboration for the Women of Worth initiative.

The singer talked of the entire L'Oréal Paris initiative during her latest interview with People magazine.

There she began by saying, "It's just very inspiring to know that you don't have to have some big platform or a lot of money or a lot of fame to make a positive impact on the world."

"These are women that are just seeing an injustice or something that they feel like could be done better in their community, in their corner of the world and in their immediate surrounding."

She also admitted, "I feel like that just reminds me and everybody that we can make positive change exactly where we're at with what we have."

The initiative aims to provide women funds equal to $20,000 for their charitable ambitions and work.

For those unversed, the Women of Worth initiative is one that helps raise awareness against the anti-Asian hate rhetoric, and over time has helped raise awareness about the underreporting of missing persons of color within the justice system.

In light of their dedication to people marginalized communities, Cabello finds her participation and help a ‘no-brainer’.

"Every time I go to a Women of Worth event, I leave feeling so inspired, so empowered, and feeling like I need to do better and I need to be better," she even went on to say.

"I love what they stand for. I love how much they empower women, so I'm really proud to be working with them."