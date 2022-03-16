Kanye West wants official custody agreement amid feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West will not compromise his time with children.

Samantha Spector, West's lawyer, intends to draft a formal arrangement around the rapper's children custody. If she is unable to do so, Spector will go all-out with request to set ground rules about visitation, reports TMZ.

Kanye's fierce action comes right after his children were not available to go for Sunday Service. On the verge of tears, Kanye took to Instagram to share how Kim is not responding to his texts

According to TMZ, "Kim has allowed Kanye to visit their children whenever the Stronger rapper is in town and desires to do so, so long as their kids are not busy. The exes share four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two."

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive," Kanye wrote in a social media post.

As per US Weekly, Kim is deeply worried about North,8, amid the rapper's constant social media complaints and fears daughter may come across on of his posts.

"Kim is deeply hurt by the fact that North could come across Kanye's posts and it could affect her,' an insider told the site. 'She's doing her best with the joint custody, but there are certain things that are hard to control," said a source close the the SKIMS founder.

The insider added: "She and Kanye don't see eye to eye on a lot of things which is very unfortunate, but it's what she's dealing with,' the source said. 'It's a daily struggle and she hopes they can soon coparent amicably."