Cobie Smulders makes surprise appearance on 'How I Met Your Father' season finale

Cobie Smulders had a surprising cameo on the season finale of Hillary Duff hit series How I Met Your Father.

Cobie, who played Robin Scherbatsky in original series How I Met Your Mother, comes to Duff's rescue as she hits a small roadblock in her relationship with Kyle MacLachlan.

While at MacLarens Pub, Duff who players the role of Sophie, bumps in to Robin Scherbatsky who advice her on her love life.

"You have no idea. But a good piece of work," said Robin while recalling her time with Ted Mosby aka. Josh Radnor.

"Which brings me to my advice. Do not waste your time being scared, Sophie. Fear can make you run away from things that could be good. Great, even," Robin said. "Things that are supposed to be a part of your story. So, really think about it. What did Jesse do wrong other than say everything you ever wanted a guy to say, just faster than you expected?"

"Sophie, I have been married, I've been single, I've been everything in between. And the only decisions I regret making are the ones I made out of fear. So, do me a favor, okay? Time travel 20 years into the future and ask future you, 'Future me, what do I wish I did 20 years ago the night I met smoking hot and somehow still full of gravitas, news superstar Robin Scherbatsky?' And whatever future you say, do that," she added.