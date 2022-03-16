Ranbir Kapoor recalls last filming days of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' in a heartwarming message: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor spoke his heart out about his father’s last working days in a recent video message.



The Rockstar actor has always maintained to stay away from social media and for that matter, the 39-year-old actor, unlike his contemporaries, has never had social accounts to his credit.

However, this time, he decided to come online in support of his father Late Rishi Kapoor prior to his last movie’s trailer release. He also urged his fans to pour out their love to his father, the way they used to do when he was alive.

In a video posted by movie’s producer Farhan Akhtar on Instagram, the Barfi actor revealed, “The last film of his father is special for him not only because it is my dad’s last film, but also because papa really believed in this story,” he stated.

In this video, the Rajneeti actor could be seen speaking straight from his heart about his late father.

See the video here:

While reminiscing the last filming days for Sharmaji Namkeen, the Wake Up Sid actor disclosed that, despite his father’s health, which was worsening gradually, he was eager to complete the shoot for his movie.



The Bollywood heartthrob remembered how his father was passionate about work and he always believed that no matter what, “the show must go on" because "I have seen papa lived this life,” he added.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor recollected the days of uncertainty that remained for a while after his father’s demise. The makers of the movie contemplated over to try VFX or use prosthetics on young Kapoor to complete the movie. But nothing worked out.

The Sanju actor had all the praise for Paresh Rawal who stepped in at the last minute and took up the role of Late Kapoor to finish the movie.

Kapoor sounded emotional when he said, “it will always be one of my fondest memories of my father”.

To note, Sharmaji Namkeen is a self-realisation story of a retired officer who joins the women kitty circle and discovers his passion for cooking at a later stage.

The movie is set to release on March 31 on OTT Prime Video.







