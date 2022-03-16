Kylie Jenner lifts up new moms on postpartum troubles: 'It’s OK not to be OK'

Kylie Jenner is speaking for new mothers in her latest social media out pour.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 24-year-old confessed that she is struggling after welcoming son Wolf in February.
“It’s very hard,” she began before sharing that having two children has been tough on her.
“This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”
Talking about other women, who have just welcomed motherhood, Kylie added it is okay to experience baby blues.
“It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she reiterated. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.”
In another clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added: “It’s OK not to be OK“ before adding that she is proud of herself because she "made a whole human — a beautiful healthy boy.”
“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not just physically, mentally after birth,” she added. “Just sending some love.”
“But I’m here, and I’m feeling better,” she added before encouraging other moms, “So, you’ve got this.”
