Grammys 2022 unveil list of performers: BTS and more

The Recording Academy has finally announced its list of official performers that are said to take centre stage during the live show.

The entire setlist of artists has been dropped by the Grammys’ Twitter page.

The entire event will take place, live, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

This award show will be the Academy’s 64th annual show and will be broadcasted live, coast to coast, on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

The live event will be available online from 8 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed on-demand on Paramount+.

The list includes, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

Check it out below:

Almost all performers have also been nominated in a number of categories.

Brothers Osborne are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Younger Me) and Best Country Album (Skeletons). BTS on the other hand is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Butter).

There are also first-time nominees for this time years’ show and one of them includes Olivia Rodrigo who is up for Record of the Year (Drivers License), Album of the Year (Sour), Song of the Year (Drivers License), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Drivers License), Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour), and Best Music Video (Good 4 U).