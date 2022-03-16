Raveena Tandon celebrates 17th birthday of daughter Rasha Thadani

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating the 17th birthday of her daughter Rasha Thadani today, Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Dilwale actor shared sweet photos of Rasha from her childhood to date with a heartfelt birthday wish.

Raveena wrote in the caption of her first post, “My sweet, compassionate, kind baby ,17 already … and I wanna rewind and shrink you again… @rashathadani always proud of you.”

“Happy Birthday my loving caring babygirl!,” she said.

Raveena shared another post with numerous heart emojis.

Rasha also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a glimpse of her 17th birthday celebrations with the family.



