Queen Elizabeth’s royal art collection joins ‘cultural boycott’ of Russia

British Queen Elizabeth II’s official royal art collection has joined cultural boycott of Russia over Ukraine invasion, it has been reported.



According to a report by the Guardian, the Queen’s official art collection has a ‘cultural boycott’ of Russia after refusing permission for three antique swords to be displayed in Moscow exhibition.

The Royal collection had planned to loan the 17th century weapons to Moscow for reportedly an exhibition about duelling at the Kremlin Museums.

Now, it is reported that the Royal Collection has postponed permission for the swords to be sent to Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made in mid-February, according to the spokesperson for the Queen’s royal collection.

The Moscow exhibition has also been postponed indefinitely.

Earlier, Queen received praises for donating whopping amount for Ukraine after Russia invasion.