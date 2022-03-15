Salman Khan is ‘highly impressed’ by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ glimpses: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan saw a few clips of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathaan and was impressed by the rushes.



The superstars share a strong bond with each other and their friendship has even led to them collaborating and making cameo appearances in Pathaan and Tiger 3 respectively.

Now, according to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, the Tiger actor has watched a few glimpses of SRK's Pathaan and was highly impressed.

"Adi and Salman have had multiple meetings over the last year, and are now bonding like two friends. Recently, in between the shots of Tiger 3, Adi Chopra took Salman along to the preview theater to show 20-minute footage of Pathaan along with another 15-minute preview of his presence in the film."

"The filmmaker along with director Siddharth Anand has completed the VFX work on these particular sequences and hence, Adi wanted feedback on the output. Salman was blown away with what he saw on the screen."

The source added that Salman even dialed SRK and shared his feedback with him. "He spoke for a good amount of time with SRK and assured him that the film is a blockbuster. He was happy with the output and asked his good friend to not worry as the film will set new benchmarks at the box office," the source revealed.

Adding that he even wished King Khan in advance for the success that Pathaan might make at the box office. "He (Salman) appreciated the efforts taken by SRK to get into the action mode and congratulated him for the grand success that's to follow in January," the source revealed.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy this month after he shared the first official teaser of Pathaan and announced that the film will be releasing on 25 January 2023. The cast including SRK and Deepika Padukone are currently in Spain's Mallorca shooting for a glamorous song.



