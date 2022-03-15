Duchess Camilla has ‘repaired’ relationship with stepson Prince William

File Footage





Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her step son Prince William appeared to be pleasantly jovial with each other at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 14.

Camilla, who was recently declared the future Queen Consort, attended the major royal engagement with husband Prince Charles and step son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

All four appeared to be chirpy at the event, and were seen exchanging pleasantries, including hugs and kisses, before the event started.

Camilla was notably spotted chatting with William while Charles appeared busy in conversation with daughter-in-law Kate, and their exchange has since taken royal enthusiasts by storm!

One fan of the royal family turned to social media to share: “Camilla is beautiful in purple today,” while another said: “Two fabulous men with their equally fabulous wives. What colours too STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL WOW!”